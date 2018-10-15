Saudi Arabia to acknowledge 'murdering' Khashoggi, planned abduction gone wrong: report

Saudi Arabian officials are preparing a report that will acknowledge Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death was "the result of an interrogation that went wrong," one that was intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey, CNN anchor Jake Tapper said late Monday.

Citing two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity to Clarissa Ward and Tim Lister, both journalists for the CNN, Tapper added that the report would "likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and transparency and that those involved will be held responsible."

Citing another source, the anchor also added that the report is "still being prepared." Tapper also said in a tweet that the source "cautioned that things could change."

Dissident journalist and Washington Post contributor Khashoggi, 58, has been missing since last Tuesday after entering the Saudi consulate to gather documents for marriage. His fiancee and friends have said he did not leave the building. The dissident Saudi journalist's Turkish colleagues and several Turkish officials have voiced concerns that he was murdered in the consulate.

Turkish authorities repeatedly said that Khashoggi never left the consulate premises. Footage emerged Tuesday showing Khashoggi entering the building the week before.

Saudi officials and consulate workers denied murder allegations and claimed that Khashoggi left the consulate, but failed to provide any evidence of his exit from the facility.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Saudi Arabia could be behind the disappearance of Khashoggi and warned Washington would inflict "severe punishment" if he was murdered.

Saudi Arabia dismissed threats of sanctions the following day and vowed the oil-rich kingdom would retaliate against such action.

"The kingdom affirms its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, whether through economic sanctions, political pressure or repeating false accusations," a statement by the Saudi government said.