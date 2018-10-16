AK Party develops new system for voters' tendency surveys

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) announced yesterday that the party is developing a new system for tendency surveys that allow quick evaluations of the voter's political affiliation as part of their preparations for the upcoming March 2019 local elections.

"Thanks to our newly developed system, the results of the tendency survey for the party's organization will be available in an hour for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to evaluate," AK Party Vice Chairman Ali İhsan Yavuz said yesterday.

Pointing out that candidates in local elections are determined through three different means according to the legal system, Yavuz stated that contrary to most of the other parties, the AK Party combines consultation within the party administration and the tendency survey for party organization.

"Previously, the tendency survey was carried out over three weeks in different provinces. This time, we are planning a system that will collect the results in a day while keeping the [survey's] traditional aspects," Yavuz added.

Commenting on the details of the system, Yavuz indicated that a person cannot vote on behalf of another person in tendency surveys through this system. He underscored that there will be no breach of privacy since the system is customized for districts with no dependence on individuals, and the results can be only viewed by Erdoğan. After the process is completed, Yavuz said the system will self-destruct information collected through the surveys to protect the privacy of the participants.