Opposition CHP boycotts reception

The chairman of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, said yesterday that he, along with his party executives, would be boycotting the Republic Day reception, criticizing the decision to move it from capital Ankara to Istanbul.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had previously said the move was made to make sure everyone would be attending both the inauguration ceremony of Istanbul's new airport and the reception.

Kılıçdaroğlu, speaking at a party function in Kütahya in central Anatolia, said he will be in Ankara, adding, "We founded the republic in Ankara and we will preserve that heritage. That's what's precious for us. There is nothing more precious than the Republic."