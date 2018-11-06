US forces patrol YPG-held areas following Turkey's retaliatory moves

U.S. forces on Sunday patrolled the town of al-Darbasiyah in the northeastern Al-Hasakah, Syria, near the Turkish border, media reports confirmed yesterday. The town is under the control of the PKK's Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG).

The patrols come after Turkey retaliated to YPG attacks from the region last week, proving that the U.S. continues its support for the terrorist organization.

Soldiers, with U.S. flags on their uniforms in armored vehicles, were seen patrolling the town, which is currently controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an umbrella group that mostly consists of YPG terrorists and receives support from the U.S.-led coalition.

The patrol in al-Darbasiyah was not the first, but the second in a week, after U.S forces patrolled Ayn-al Arab, also known as Kobani, and Tal Abyad, located further west - both controlled by the SDF.

Although the U.S. recognizes the PKK as a terrorist organization, it denies the group's connection with the YPG and the SDF despite all the proof suggesting otherwise and continues to support the terrorists under the pretext of fighting Daesh.

The U.S. support has also caused tension between Ankara and Washington. Ankara believes that the U.S. has been using the fight against Daesh as an excuse to justify its heavy arms support to the group, which signals that Washington has long-term objectives in the region.

Coalition spokesperson Sean Ryan confirmed the patrols on Saturday and said, "The U.S. forces' assurance patrols enable us to maintain safety and security in the region." He added that they were military visits and will not be carried out on a regular basis.

The Turkish military on Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 targeted the YPG's positions in Ayn al-Arab, aiming to prevent terrorist activities, including the construction of trenches and barricades by the YPG terrorists.

Turkey considers the presence of the PKK and its Syrian offshoots in northern Syria a grave threat to its national security.

In response to the YPG and Daesh threats near its border, Turkey has carried out two cross-border military campaigns in the past two years.

The Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) captured the bordering Jarablus, al-Rai and al-Bab districts from the Daesh terrorist group through Operation Euphrates Shield launched in August 2016.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to push the YPG and Daesh terrorists from northwestern Syria's Afrin, liberating the region on March 18 with the help of FSA forces.