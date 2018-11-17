Saudi Crown Prince MbS ordered Khashoggi's assassination, CIA concludes

CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince M. Bin Salman ordered the assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post reported late Friday.

"In reaching its conclusions, the CIA examined multiple sources of intelligence, including a phone call that the prince's brother Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi ambassador to the United States, had with Khashoggi, according to the people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence," the Post said in a piece.

Khashoggi, a frequent contributor to The Washington Post, was killed Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

After weeks of denying any involvement in the crime, Saudi Arabia later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate but claimed the Saudi royal family had no prior knowledge of any plot to murder the journalist.

His body has yet to be returned to his family amid reports that it was chemically dissolved.