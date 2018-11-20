Crown Prince Mohammed 'could very well' have known about Khashoggi murder, Trump says

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States intends to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia even though Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have known about the plan to kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump, in a statement issued by the White House, indicated he had no intention of canceling military contracts with Riyadh, saying, "if we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries."

Trump said U.S. intelligence agencies were still studying the evidence of how Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, and who planned it.

"Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn't!" Trump said.

Khashoggi, a frequent contributor to The Washington Post and critic of the crown prince, was killed on Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. After weeks of denying any involvement in the crime, Saudi Arabia later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate but denied that the royal family and crown prince had any prior knowledge. The incident was blamed on lower-level officials, including five that are now facing the death penalty over their involvement.

However, a report released last week by Saudi prosecutors has not satisfied the international community, including many people in the U.S.

Saudi prosecutors decided to detain 21 people, five of whom are facing the death penalty, but exclude any high-level royal members.

On Nov. 4, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saud al-Qahtani, known for his work for the crown prince as a social media adviser, was both the planner and director of the killing.