Germany to allocate 10 million euros to FETÖ-linked project

The projected use of German federal funds in a project involving the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) drew the ire of a Turkish deputy.

German media outlets reported that 10 million euros will be allocated for the "House of One" project, which foresees the construction of a house of worship for Muslims, Jews and Christians to come together and pray.

The funds are to be allocated by 2022 and the construction of the project, which involves Gülenist groups and figures, will start in 2019. Interfaith dialogue is one of the common themes used by the shadowy group to mask its illegal activities and to gain sympathy.

Mustafa Yeneroğlu, a deputy for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and an active member of the Turkish community in Germany, criticized the use of federal funds for the project.

"It is scandalous that 10 million euros were allocated from the 2019 budget by the Bundestag (Federal Parliament) for the 'house of worship project of the three religions,' in which Fetullah Gülen, the ringleader of the coup attempt, is directly involved. The State of Berlin also promised an additional 10 million euros," Yeneroğlu said in a statement.

The deputy described the move in a tweet as a "mockery of hundreds of fatalities in the coup attempt."

Reports also said that nine million euros was collected throughout the world for the project, which could cost up to 45 million euros.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 that killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.