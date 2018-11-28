Erdoğan urges Muslims to defend justice for Palestine

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the Istanbul meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) on Wednesday.

"As long as Muslims and people defend justice and freedom, Palestine will continue to exist," Erdoğan told the meeting.

Erdoğan said Turkey will encourage its people to visit Jerusalem "so occupiers will not dim the lights of the holy city."

Erdoğan said international organizations have disappointed Muslims over Palestine and civil wars, although Muslims pressed them for solutions.

"From Syria to Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, the crisis and the bloodshed in the region stem from the lines drawn after World War I," Erdoğan said.

"We should not fall into trap of those who give more weight to a drop of oil than a drop of blood," Erdoğan said.

"If millions are poor and starving in Yemen, Muslims are responsible for that and not others," he added.

Erdoğan also reiterated his call for reform in the structure of the U.N. Security Council, calling it a "must."

The president also called on Islamic countries to adopt policies beneficial to other Islamic trade partners.

"Using national currencies in trade among Islamic countries is important for liberation from imperialist shackles," he said.

Erdoğan said increasing trade among members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)'s economic cooperation committee makes them strong.

He urged Muslim countries to complete procedures to make preferential trade system a "reality."