Yemeni children seen as less important than Western ones, MHP leader says

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli yesterday criticized the international community for being unresponsive over the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Yemen.

"The time we are living in is an era of disturbance. A Yemeni child does not have as much value as a child living in London," Bahçeli said during his address to fellow lawmakers in MHP's group meeting in Parliament.

Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels overran much of the country. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), the former defense minister, and Saudi Arabia's allies launched Operation Decisive Storm in March 2015. Riyadh has accused the Houthi rebel group of serving as a proxy force for Iran, Saudi Arabia's archfoe in the region. MBS is also often criticized by the international community for the Saudi military's role and reckless operations in the country.

The MHP leader also praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's speech during the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires last week, saying that it was important to emphasize that an international system not built on justice would not survive.