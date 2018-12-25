Efforts to deploy peshmerga in YPG-controlled areas fail

The meetings between PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian peshmerga over the latter's deployment in YPG-held areas in northern Syria have failed to yield results.

İbrahim Bro, who is in charge of foreign affairs in the Kurdish National Council (KNC) in Syria told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Syrian peshmerga and the YPG had a secret meeting just a few days before U.S. President Donald Trump announced the decision to withdraw U.S.' troops from Syria.

"In the meeting, some technical issues were discussed, including the return of Syrian peshmerga to Syria again; however, no results were achieved," Bro said. "The only force that has been preventing our return is the YPG. If this was not the case, we would have already returned to our country."

It was previously reported that thousands of the Syrian peshmerga troops are likely to be moved from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq to designated areas by the U.S. in the near future, following the initial deployment of 400 peshmerga forces. The Rojava Peshmerga mainly consists of Syrian Kurds who left their hometowns and resided in the areas run by the KRG after the Syrian civil war began. These peshmerga forces, with an estimated 8,000 militants, have been trained by U.S. forces in the cities of Irbil and Dohuk in Iraq since 2012 to be used in anti-Daesh forces in Mosul and along the Iraq-Syria border. However, YPG forces and their political entity, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), had been preventing the Rojava Peshmerga from entering northern Syria due to their close connections with the KDP.

Bro also underlined that the YPG does not want to restore peace and stability in the country, adding that the group has only contributed to the destruction in Syria.