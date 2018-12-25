Pentagon keeps its silence regarding weapons given to YPG

With the country deciding to withdraw from the Syria, the Pentagon is refusing to give a clear explanation over the faith of the weapons that were supplied to the PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Unit (YPG) terrorists over the years.

Answering a question by the Anadolu Agency (AA) yesterday, the Pentagon abstained from making a clear explanation regarding taking the weapons back from the terrorist organization, saying that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an umbrella group that is dominated by the YPG, has been an effective partner against Daesh.

"We have always been clear that the weapons given to the SDF will be limited and special for specific duties and will continue to be provided gradually in order to reach the aim of defeating Daesh," the Pentagon spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson said, avoiding any remarks on whether or not the weapons will be recollected from the terrorist organization since Daesh, as U.S. President Donald Trump announced last week, has been defeated.

So far, the U.S. has given truckloads of military support to the YPG under the pretext of fighting Daesh, despite Ankara's warnings that the group is organically linked to the PKK, which itself is listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S., Turkey and the European Union.