Ruling party aims to clean misinformation on Syrian refugees

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Presidency for Human Rights has been sending leaflets to 10 deputies from opposition parties to prevent them from spreading misinformation to the public regarding Syrian refugees.

"We have prepared about 1.5 million leaflets. Our province organizations have been distributing them," Leyla Şahin Usta, deputy chairwoman of the AK Party responsible for human rights told Anadolu Agency (AA). She underlined that there is common misinformation about the Syrian refugees living in Turkey and stressed that they are against discriminatory language used against refugees. "We have prepared leaflets where people can find all information with images under eight titles. Organizations can display them in their buildings if they like. Our citizens can also read them to get information," she added.

In relation to the common misinformation corrected in the leaflets, Usta said that the claim that all Syrians receive salaries is one of the most discussed issues. She said: "We do not provide salaries to Syrians. Syrians receive monthly aid of TL 120 [$22] to meet their basic needs financed with the contributions of the EU. People with disabilities and people who are in need of care or have orphans can benefit from this aid along with those who are not of working age." Usta stressed that this aid is not provided to all Syrians. Turkey, which has been hosting over 3 million Syrian refugees who fled their war-torn country, has been following an open door policy to refugees, while it also calls on the international community to take responsibility in the refugee crisis.

Usta, said another bit of misinformation is that all Syrian students receive scholarships. She underlined that applications from all students for Turkey's Scholarships are examined and successes or special criteria are examined to be eligible for the scholarship. In relation to the Syrian refugees' access to health services, Usta said that there has been misinformation that the Syrian refugees have been given priority while getting an appointment, but that this is not true.

Responding to claims that Syrians are buying houses from the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKİ), Usta said that to buy houses from TOKİ, the first requirement is Turkish citizenship.