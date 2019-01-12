Diyanet Foundation sent 316 truckloads of aid to Syria last year

The Turkish Diyanet Foundation (TDV) sent 316 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria in 2018.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) about their humanitarian work in the war-torn country, the TDV said it opened five offices in regions liberated from terrorist elements through the Turkish military's operations as well as the northern province of Idlib. The aid was initially brought to these five offices and then distributed to people in need. The foundation handed out 120 loaves of bread every day last year in the region while providing hot meals daily to 15,000 people who were forcibly displaced and settled in the camps in the town of Azaz in northern Aleppo province.

The TDV also rebuilt 160 damaged mosques and made them ready for worship while completing the restoration process for 268 others. Since the civil war first broke out in 2011, the foundation has sent a total of 1,866 truckloads of humanitarian aid to the region.

Recently, the TDV also provided humanitarian aid to flood-hit Syrians in Idlib. Since Dec. 22, at least 22 refugee camps were flooded, and 67 others were badly affected by heavy rains in the Atmeh camps region, according to data collected by the Syria Intervention Coordinators, a local nongovernmental organization (NGO) devoted to helping civilians. At least 220 tents were demolished, and 550 tents were flooded.