Dutch journalist deported by Turkey fired from newspaper

The Dutch journalist linked to an ongoing terrorism probe deported by Turkey has been dismissed from her job at the Het Financieele Dagblad (FD) newspaper, reports said Friday.

Johanna Cornelia Boersma was fired as she was not clear about her situation and acted in a negligent manner at least three times, significantly damaging trust relations, the newspaper said in a statement.

The decision to deport Johanna Cornelia Boersma on Thursday was made after Turkish authorities received intelligence from Dutch police that she had links to a terrorist group.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun previously noted that the decision to deport Boersma was in no way related to her journalistic activities during her stay in Turkey.

Dutch police had also requested information about her movements in and out of Turkey.

Local media reports said that the Dutch journalist is suspected of committing forgery in the visa application for her ex-boyfriend who was arrested on suspicion of belonging to the terrorist organization al-Nusra Front.

The al-Nusra Front -- established in Syria -- has been classified by Turkey as a terrorist organization since 2014.

Boersma allegedly met with the terror suspect in 2013 and 2014 in Turkey and helped him to get a visa to the Netherlands, the media reports added.

In a statement to the Dutch daily on Thursday, Boersma said that the deportation could be related to her arrested Syrian ex-boyfriend with whom she was in a relationship until 2015.

Ankara has deported more than 5,000 Daesh suspects and 3,290 foreign terrorists coming from 95 countries in recent years. It has also busted several terrorist cells that provided logistical support in Syria and Iraq and attacks inside the country.

Hundreds of Daesh terrorists are headed toward Europe after secretly escaping war-torn Syria. Security experts have expressed concern this could add to Europe's security woes as Daesh militants could enter mainland Europe via smuggling routes.