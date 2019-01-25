Turkey expects creation of safe zone in Syria in 'few months', Erdoğan says

Turkey expects a "safe zone" to be in place in Syria along the Turkish border within a few months and only Ankara has the power to establish it, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

In a speech in the eastern province of Erzurum, Erdoğan pointed to the 1998 Adana Agreement signed between Ankara and Damascus and said Turkey would be able to enter Syrian territory when it faces threats, in line with the deal. He added that it was out of the question for an international coalition to form the safe zone.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...