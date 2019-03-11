Turkish NGO opens charity store in Idlib

A Turkish nongovernmental organization (NGO) opened a charity store in Syria's northern Idlib province to provide clothes to war victims in the country, which has suffered from nearly eight years of conflict.

Zeki Tahiroğlu, local coordinator of Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH), told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday the clothing store will benefit around 500 war victims on a weekly basis.

Tahiroğlu said it was the 30th store opened by İHH across Syria. The foundation will continue to open more stores in various regions of Syria, Tahiroğlu added. The İHH has been carrying out aid projects in war-torn Syria since the country's devastating conflict began in 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

Since Afrin's liberation in March of last year by Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, the aid agency has distributed hot meals to an estimated one million Syrians. In January of 2018, Turkey launched the operation with the stated aim of clearing Afrin of PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists.