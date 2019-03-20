Tolerating Islamophobia will only pave way for Christchurch-like attacks, Turkey's top security body says

Turkey's top security body, the National Security Council (MGK) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, warning that turning a blind eye to anti-Muslim sentiment and hate against Islam will only pave the way for similar attacks.

In a statement released Wednesday evening after a 4.5-hour meeting, the body asserted that the world must resolutely clamp down on individuals or organizations that are a part of the anti-Muslim racist mentality, which evidently (from the massacre in New Zealand) also contains Turkophobia.

The council said measures to ensure peaceful local elections on March 31 and the latest situation were also discussed during the meeting.

The MGK underscored that migration cannot be halted without first clearing terrorists from Manbij and the east of Euphrates, and ensuring stability in Syria, reiterating Turkey's unwavering determination in the fight against all terror groups.

