Erdoğan says Trump's 'unfortunate' remarks on Golan Heights threatens new crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump's "unfortunate remarks" recognizing Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights has brought the region to the brink of a new crisis, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

Speaking at the emergency Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Istanbul, Erdoğan said Turkey will never allow the legitimization of Israel's invasion of Golan Heights.

Erdoğan also praised New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's empathy and reaction the terrorist attack last week in Christchurch, thanking the people and authorities of New Zealand for their sensitivity and determination in the face of the shooting.

The president asserted that the OIC cannot be indifferent to such events "that threaten the future of all humanity and the Islamic world," and called on the world to fight Islamophobia like "anti-Semitism after Holocaust'".

"Just as humanity fought against anti-Semitism after the Holocaust disaster, it should fight against rising Islamophobia in the same determined fashion," Erdoğan told the OIC meeting.

