Absurd to question Turkey's NATO membership over Russian S-400 deal, Turkish FM says

It is absurd to question Turkey's NATO membership over its S-400 deal with Moscow, especially when some NATO countries have Russian S-300 missiles and this doesn't conflict with their membership, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday, in response to growing concerns about Ankara's deal with Moscow.

In an exclusive interview with private broadcaster NTV, Çavuşoğlu assured that the Russian-made missile defense systems will not conflict with NATO systems.

He also said Turkey had not received a positive response from Washington over its proposal to form a joint working group to look into Ankara's planned purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems and put to rest any concerns about incompatibility or security.

Criticizing the U.S.' threatening remarks, Çavuşoğlu warned that Turkey may buy more S-400s or other systems if the U.S. refuses to sell Patriot systems, and Ankara will have to meet its defense needs elsewhere and look for alternatives if it does not receive F-35 jets.

