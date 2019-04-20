Syrian Turkmens criticize French president for meeting YPG terrorists

The Syrian Turkmen Assembly (STA) on Saturday denounced the meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of the so-called SDF, led by the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

"Macron's receiving of a delegation of SDF has once again shown that the West, led by the U.S., Israel and France, is the supporter of PYD/YPG/SDF terror groups in the international arena," STS said in a statement.

Recalling the ongoing crimes of PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) against the civilians in areas under their control, STA strongly condemned Macron for his support to "the separatist terror group."

French president on Friday hosted a delegation of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the YPG terrorist group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

The PYD/YPG is its Syrian branch, which also works under the label of the SDF.