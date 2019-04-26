Turkey holds joint military drill with Pakistan and Uzbekistan

The Turkish, Uzbek and Pakistani armed forces on Friday completed a joint six-day military drill in eastern Uzbekistan.

The Partnership Shield 2019 drill concluded with exercises simulating a fight against terrorist organizations illegally infiltrating the country.

Fifteen Turkish Special Forces soldiers and officers took part in the drill in Forish, in the Jizzakh region.

The three nations agreed to continue the drills in the future.

There will also be joint military exercises in Pakistan and Turkey, said Shuhrat Ikramov, the Uzbek armed forces deputy chief of staff.