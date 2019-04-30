F-35 project without Turkey bound to collapse, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the U.S. for threatening to stall the delivery of F-35 fighter jets over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, saying that Ankara is being subjected to imposition and unfair treatment on F-35 jets.

"The F-35 project is bound to collapse if it excludes Turkey," Erdoğan told the audience at the 14th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'19) at Tüyap Fair and Exhibition Center in Istanbul.

Noting that Turkey has not accepted any impositions in the political, diplomatic and economic spheres, Erdoğan said the country will not bow down to any impositions in the defense field.

The president said Turkey has become a leading actor in armed and unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles and has taken steps to make its own fighter jets.