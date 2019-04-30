Regime shelling kills two civilians in Idlib

Two civilians were killed by Syrian regime shelling yesterday near a Turkish observation point in the opposition-held de-escalation zone in Idlib in northwestern Syria.

The attack almost hit a Turkish observation point located in the Zawiya region northwest of Hama, said Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters on the ground.

The observation point suffered no damage from the shelling, but two internally displaced persons taking shelter nearby, a child and a woman, were killed. The observation point disturbed by today's attack was one of 12 set up by the Turkish Armed Forces in May 2018 following the ninth round of the Astana peace talks.

As a guarantor of the Syrian regime, Russia is responsible for preventing attacks by regime forces and Iranian-backed militias who repeatedly violated last year's Sochi agreement that aimed to establish a demilitarized zone in Idlib.