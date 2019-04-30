US plan on Muslim Brotherhood to deal blow to democratization efforts in MidEast: AK Party spox.

President Donald Trump's plan to blacklist the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group will deal a major blow to democratization demands in the Middle East, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)'s spokesman said Tuesday.

Speaking after the party's Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting, Ömer Çelik said Trump's potential move would increase Islamophobia in Europe and the U.S. and strengthen extreme rightists.

The designation would pave the way for American sanctions on the transnational movement, which has supporters throughout the Arab and wider Muslim world.

The White House earlier signaled such a move could be imminent, saying after Trump met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi April 9 that the leaders discussed "the threat posed by the Muslim Brotherhood."

It is unclear if the administration is seeking to designate Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, its worldwide offshoots or a combination thereof.

Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who had the brotherhood's backing, won Egypt's first democratic elections in 2012, but was removed from power by the Egyptian military following mass demonstrations roughly a year later.

Sissi helped lead the coup that removed Morsi from power.

In addition to the Egyptian leader, the designation would squarely place the U.S. alongside Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain who all oppose the Muslim Brotherhood.