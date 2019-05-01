AK Party camp helps reignite enthusiasm in party members

A revival of enthusiasm was witnessed among the members of the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) 28th Assessment and Consultation Camp in the Kızılcahamam district of Ankara, sources from the party said.

The atmosphere at the camp was likened to the "2002 spirit," referring to the enthusiastic mood during the early years of the party.

"Municipal mayors from towns were especially excited about attending such a camp for the first time. They had the opportunity to meet the president. We felt the ‘2002 spirit' during the camp," said sources from the AK Party.

During the camp, municipal mayors had the opportunity to personally talk with the party's Chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and members of the Cabinet.

Over the weekend, the AK Party discussed election results, the objection process and why in some metropolitan cities the party's votes decreased.

The three-day camp saw the attendance of members of the Central Decision and Administrative Board (MKYK) and the Central Executive Board (MYK), the women's and youth branches of the party, provincial, district and town mayors, members of the Cabinet and provincial heads of city councils.