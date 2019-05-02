Pro-Kurdish Hüda-Par opens office in northern Iraq

The Free Cause Party (Hüda-Par) opened its first foreign representative office in northern Iraq's Irbil, which is controlled by the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Party Chairman İshak Sağlam, Deputy Chairman Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu and some officials from other political parties yesterday attended the inauguration of the foreign representative's office in the city.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA), Sağlam underscored that the representative's objective will be promoting the party's identity and agenda and familiarizing the local people with the party, adding that he also met with KRG President Masoud Barzani to share their party's mission and principles. "Hüda-Par is a newly established party yet it has a great influence in the region. However, there are a lot of negative views about our party. Our first priority is to promote our agenda, principles and mission," he said. Sağlam also pointed out that they want to open new foreign representative offices in different countries in the upcoming period.

The Hüda-Par is a conservative political party that was founded in 2012. It is one of the two parties that have a predominantly Kurdish voter base, along with the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).