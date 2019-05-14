Concrete blocks transported to observation posts in Idlib

Turkey is continuing to transport concrete blocks to northwestern Syria's Idlib province for observation points. The blocks, which are 12 tons in weight and 4 meters long, are being brought from Turkey's border district of Reyhanlı and transported to Syria via the Cilvegözü border gate. On Oct. 12, 2017, the Turkish military started to cross into the region to establish observation points to monitor the cease-fire in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

After completion accordingly to the Astana agreement, Turkey will have established 12 observation points from Idlib's north to south.