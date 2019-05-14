UN sends 17 trucks of humanitarian aid to war-torn Idlib

The U.N. sent 17 trucks of humanitarian aid yesterday to the last opposition bastion of Idlib, which has been bombarded by the Russian and Iran-backed Bashar Assad regime forces.

The aid trucks were sent from the logistical center of the U.N. in Turkey's Reyhanlı district of Hatay, a region near the Turkish-Syrian border. Passing from the Cilvegözü border gate, the trucks are trying to bring basic necessity products to the 1.5 million civilians living in the province.

The U.N. World Food Program (WFP) had announced last week that it suspended humanitarian aid for 50,000 people in Idlib due to security concerns.

WFP Spokesperson Herve Verhoosel called on the warring sides to protect civilians and abide by the Idlib agreement between Ankara and Moscow.

According to various nongovernmental organizations, the Bashar Assad regime and Russian forces have dropped more than 3,000 bombs on Idlib in the past two weeks, which has led to the deaths of some 114 people and injured 248 others.

Fleeing the intense airstrikes, approximately 100,000 new refugees arrived at the Atmeh camp within the last 20 days. It is estimated that nearly 800,000 people are being sheltered in tents and villages around the Atmeh camp. While the Free Syrian Army (FSA) is providing security around the camp, a significant amount of humanitarian aid has been sent by Turkish nongovernmental and state organizations. However, problems with food supplies, heating and sanitation are aggravating the daily lives of the refugees.