Former Kazakh president made honorary head of Turkic Council

Turkey's foreign minister announced Friday that the former president of Kazakhstan has been made the honorary president of the Turkic Council.

"Founding President of Kazakhstan and wise leader of the Turkic world Nursultan Nazarbayev has become Honorary President ad vitam of the Turkic Council by unanimous decision of the Heads of State of all members upon the proposal of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu tweeted from the Kazakh province of Shymkent, where he met Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss regional developments and bilateral relations.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, also known as the Turkic Council, was established in 2009 as an international intergovernmental organization with the aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states.

Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

During a meeting with Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev in Ankara on Monday, Erdoğan said he shares Nazarbayev's vision to reform the council and proposed that Nazarbayev, the "wise man of the Turkic world," should become honorary president of the council.

Erdoğan also expressed his hope to see Uzbekistan as a member of the council and invited Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to attend the council's annual meeting in Azerbaijan in October as a guest of honor.