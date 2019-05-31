Ankara holds iftar programs for refugees

While working on long-term cohesion and integration policies on one hand, Turkey is also putting in efforts to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of Syrian refugees with various programs.

As part of the effort, iftar (fast-breaking meal) events were organized in 11 refugee camp across Turkey, providing meals to 110,000 Syrian refugees. The program was coordinated by the immigration authority and the Turkish Red Crescent.

"Our youth shows Turkish people's hospitality, benevolence and mercy for our Syrian brothers. Good works have been done. We provide iftar for 110,000 Syrian brothers in 11 camps," said Gökçe Ok, deputy director of Turkey's immigration authority, at a program in Istanbul's Fatih district yesterday. Along with Ok, the event saw participation of Cohesion and Communication Department Head Aydın Keskin Kadıoğlu, Istanbul Immigration Authority Head Recep Batu and Nejla Özsoy, a board member of Turkey's Red Crescent . After the protocol talks, a video presentation was made on false facts about immigrants and rights of refugees who are on temporary protection programs in Turkey. Turkey now hosts more than 4 million Syrian refugees who fled the war and persecution in their country.