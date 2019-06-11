AK Party survey reveals woman-related issues a primary concern

The Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) survey, which was conducted to learn the demands and expectations of its voter base, revealed unexpected results including addressing young marriages and child beggars. According to recent surveys conducted by the party, its voter base has identified young-age marriages, deadly violence against women, severance pay, the refugee crisis, and child beggars.

AK Party's Human Rights Directorate evaluated the demands and expectations, based on the data collected in face-to-face meetings in 81 provinces. It then prepared an analysis with the help of party representatives and presented it to the AK Party leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Other issues mentioned in the report include, the lack of investment and job opportunities in eastern regions, the sale of real estates, especially in the Black Sea region, to Arab tourists, the lack of investment in nature tourism, problems caused by hydroelectric power plants and constructions in the Black Sea region, unemployment, prisons conditions, the lack of services for disabled people, unfair treatment in job recruitments, occupational accidents and the influence of drug sellers in the southeast region.

AK Party to organize bus services for voters outside Istanbul

Meanwhile, the AK Party continues its efforts to maximize voter turnout in the upcoming rerun of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipally mayor elections.

The party wants to make sure voters, who are outside Istanbul on summer vacation, go to the polls. To that end, the AK Party will organize bus services to help voters from Anatolian cities reach Istanbul.

Underlining the importance of the turnout rate, President Erdoğan last week said the AK Party made a lot of effort to mobilize voters for the June 23 elections.

Earlier, Istanbul mayoral elections held on March 31 were annulled by the Supreme Election Council (YSK) on May 6 due to irregularities. The renewed elections will be held on June 23. While nearly 8.5 million voters headed to polls in Istanbul and a very close race took place between the AK Party candidate Binali Yıldırım and the Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu. Nearly 1.7 million voters, however, did not go to the polls.