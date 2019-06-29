Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders pledge to boost confidence building measures

Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akıncı and the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades pledged to improve confidence-building measures, reports said Saturday.

Akıncı called Anastasiades to wish him a speedy recovery after the latter suffered a fracture of his thighbone.

Anastasiades was hospitalized in an unspecified mishap in the coastal town of Limassol, and will undergo surgery for the fracture.

The two leaders pledged to meet after Anastasiades recovers and take steps toward confidence-building measures.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup took place after decades of violence against the island's Turkish community and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power. It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including the latest initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K. that collapsed in 2017.