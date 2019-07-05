Erdoğan meets AK Party deputies, chairs Cabinet meeting

President and ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met yesterday with the party's deputies at a breakfast. Deputies from 22 provinces attended the closed-door meeting at AK Party headquarters in Ankara that lasted three hours.

Speaking to journalists prior to the meeting, AK Party parliamentary group chairman Naci Bostancı said that there would be no radical change in the presidential system as recently suggested by some party leaders.

"It is just an evaluation of the system. In bureaucratic institutions, it is normal to make retrospective assessments. This is the nature of our work," Bostancı said. Speaking about the meeting later in the day, the spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Ömer Çelik said that Erdoğan responded to the questions from the deputies during the meeting. He also expressed that the works of the deputies in their respective provinces, domestic politics and foreign policy constituted the main agenda of the meeting as well as the upcoming activities of the deputies. Çelik further said that the deputies will be divided into groups that consist of 50 people and each group's activities will be monitored by Erdoğan personally.

Turkish voters narrowly endorsed an executive presidency in the April 16, 2017, referendum with 51.4 percent of the votes. The official transition to the new system took place when Erdoğan took the oath as president in Parliament after the June 24, 2018 election. Sixty AK Party officials from different provinces participated in the program, including Adana, Adıyaman, Afyonkarahisar, Ağrı, Aksaray, Amasya, Ankara, Antalya, Ardahan, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bartın, Batman, Bayburt, Bilecik, Bingöl, Bitlis, Bolu, Burdur, Çankırı, Çorum and Edirne. Erdoğan also chaired another Cabinet meeting yesterday in the presidency offices.