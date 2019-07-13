TRT World's #HelloBrother nominated in IBC 2019 awards

Turkey's TRT World has made it to the shortlist of the world's most influential media, entertainment and technology show, IBC 2019 Social Impact Awards.

The public broadcaster's Journalism for Juniors and Ethical Leadership initiative #HelloBrother was shortlisted in the Diversity & Inclusivity category.

The International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) attracts 55,000 plus attendees from more than 170 countries and combines a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases 1,700 plus leading industry suppliers of state-of-the-art technology. In addition to the world-class exhibition and conference, IBC also encompasses the IBC Daily, IBCTV and IBC365.

This year's call for entries received an overwhelming response and with so many impressive and impactful projects submitted the judges were moved to create three shortlists, recognizing initiatives focused on diversity and inclusivity, on minimizing environmental impact, and for the best ethical leadership.

One winner from each category will be announced at the IBC awards ceremony.

Journalism for Juniors, J4J, teaches disadvantaged young people and refugee children – in Turkey and overseas – how to tell their stories through the medium of journalism, not just to encourage them to make it their career but to understand the importance of trusted information.

#HelloBrother was launched by TRT's social responsibility initiative TRT World Citizen and shortlisted in the Ethical Leadership category. In memory of Daoud Nabi and all the victims of the Christchurch Terror Attack, TRT World Citizen created an online video campaign for people to share their own inspirational stories of kindness with the hashtag #HelloBrother.

Daud Nabi, a 71-year-old former Afghan refugee, spoke his final words "hello brother" to the white supremacist who barged into a mosque in Christchurch and killed 50 worshipers. Daud stood at the entrance of the al-Noor Mosque to welcome devotees for Friday prayers. In the live-streamed video of the onslaught, which Facebook has attempted to scrub, Nabi can be seen warmly welcoming Brenton Tarrant, saying "hello brother," before the 28-year-old terrorist shot him multiple times.

This simple greeting by Nabi in the face of death has touched thousands of people worldwide. TRT World, on the other hand, turned these words into a campaign against the anti-Muslim attacks by releasing a video on it, which received major support from many, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.