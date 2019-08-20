Presidential system remains open for amendments

A committee led by Vice President Fuat Oktay has completed its study on Turkey's presidential system. It suggested that further amendments could be implemented to increase the functionality of the new system.

The committee asked bureaucrats, academicians, journalists and nongovernmental organizations about their opinions on the system, which has been in effect since June 24, 2018.

According to a committee report, a similar system to the former General Directorate of Laws and Decisions, which enabled deputies to more actively attend the process of preparing laws in Parliament, is planned to be established.

Secondly, a minister on duty implementation is likely to be set up for deputies to communicate the problems in their regions and provinces with Parliament.

On June 24, 2018, Turkey officially switched its administrative structure through an election and embraced the presidential system, leaving the parliamentary system behind. The presidency laid its hands on the issue and urged the State Supervisory Council to inspect the state institutions and determine what kind of reforms around which areas are needed.

Even though President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said there is no plan to make a change to the new system, he opened the door for amendments, stressing that he can evaluate with the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) partner in the People's Alliance.

The inspection aims to measure the effect of the new system to the work and functioning of the institutions and to determine the grey areas that cause problems. To reach these aims, the council sent a question form to state institutions. A comprehensive survey study was conducted to collect information from all segments of society.

Citizens were asked to evaluate the first-year performance of the new government system and stated their expectations about the future of the system. Since there is no problem in the main dynamics of the system, no major changes are expected, yet minor touch-ups could take place to eliminate problems. The outcome of the study will be presented to the president in the upcoming days.