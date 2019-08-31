Fleeing regime cruelty, thousands ask Turkey to open doors to Europe

Thousands of civilians in the northwestern province of Idlib protested the Bashar Assad regime on Friday, shouting slogans like: "We want to migrate to Europe!"

Following the Friday prayers, people poured into the streets, protesting the regime's ongoing attacks on the province. Gathering in front of a Turkish border gate in Babülhava, the protesters shouted anti-regime slogans, while some expressed their desire to move to Europe, only to be prevented by the Turkish soldiers at the border.

"We have come to Babülhava with my family. We love [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan. We love Turkey. Only Erdoğan sides with us. I want Russia and the regime to stop their attacks immediately, or I want Turkey to open its gates. We want to migrate to Europe," said Hasan Souleyman, one of the protesters who migrated to Idlib from Hama.

Expressing that they have no other place left to migrate, Souleyman said they have been lying on floors or taking refuge alongside their relatives. "We have no food, drink left," he added.

Another protester, Ula Um Omar, also stated that they have been displaced from Damascus and had to come to Idlib.

"The bombing does not differentiate between children or elderly. Our aim is for Turkey to open its gates. We want to go to Europe. We want to live. We want security and stability," he said, indicating that this is the third time that he had to migrate.

Fatıma Masri, a 70-year-old protester from Hama, also said they want to go back to their homes.

"We have been killed by hunger. We have been killed by the heat. People are tired now," she highlighted.

"Right now, we are hungry. We have no money to buy bread left in our hands," she added.