Government to launch new youth strategy as part of 2023 vision

As the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) process of renewal and preparation for the upcoming period intensifies in many aspects, including the party's structure and congress, the Youth and Sports Ministry has prepared a national youth strategy report with the aim of raising young people so that they connected to national and moral values.

The report which was prepared for Turkey's 2023 vision, intends to implement policies that will put the country on the level of contemporary civilization. The youth will be educated on five main principles – a youth closely attached to the Republic, respectful of democracy, embracing national and moral values, productive and participative and interested in sports and arts. It is a guideline determining the priorities and targets for the youth while establishing the essential core values they must carry. The report was conducted with regard to the economic, social, familial, cultural and educational situation of youngsters between the ages 14-29.

On the other side, one of the most significant topics of the party currently is the renewal of the presidential system. During the Central Decision and Executive Board's (MKYK) meeting under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 23, it was announced that the new system would enter a process of renewal with the help of amendments. AK Party Spokesman Ömer Çelik announced the MKYK's decisions regarding the 7th Extraordinary Congress process, saying that both the organizational structure and the working style of the party will be changed in accordance with the presidential system. It was stated that new approaches would be adapted and that a period of training will start aimed at AK Party organizations. During this period, it will be explained how the party has to restructure according to the new system and new working methods will be unveiled.

The party, which celebrated its 18th anniversary on Aug. 23, underlined its process of rejuvenating itself and its struggle to win the support of the people by considering their problems, wishes and suggestions. Other than renewing the organizations, there will be a parting of ways with some executives who cannot keep up with the party's vision.

On June 24, 2018, Turkey officially switched its administrative structure through an election and embraced the presidential system, leaving the parliamentary system behind. The presidency has taken up the issue and urged the State Supervisory Council to inspect the state institutions and determine what kind of reforms around which specific areas are needed.