AK Party expresses support for fired İBB municipality workers

Recently, there have been a large number of workers fired suddenly without notice from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB). This was followed by protests in front of the municipality in Istanbul with workers demanding justice. While the intensity of the protests have been increasing day by day, officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) expressed their support for the victims, saying that this problem has become a pattern in the municipalities run by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

"These firings did not only take place in Istanbul, but also in Bolu, İzmir and all municipalities the CHP has taken over after AK Party. As AK Party, we will stand by all our people who were fired unfairly, illegally and unjustly during their legal processes," AK Party Vice Chairman Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, who has visited the protesters alongside AK Party Istanbul deputy Mustafa Demir and former AK Party Istanbul deputy Metin Külünk, told the protesters.

Indicating that not a single worker was fired from AK Party municipalities until this day, Kaya condemned the opposition for being relentless as many of the people fired are in need of their jobs.

"One of them says that his child started university and is in need of a job, another woman who is looking after her 80% disabled child on her own is struggling to send her four children to school, working with dignity," Kaya said, exemplifying the upsetting background stories of the protesters.

The protesters include workers of the companies of İSPARK, İSTAÇ, BELTUR, BELBİM, MEDYA AŞ, İSFALT and İSTGÜVEN in partnership with the IBB. Rendered unemployed suddenly, many of them are looking for ways to look after their elderly relatives and children.

After the June 23 Istanbul election victory, Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu mentioned that the rights of all people would be respected, however the current situation poses a serious contradiction. "Here, we have a metropolitan mayor who pledged before the elections to embrace all 16 million individuals. Again, the CHP's leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu had stated that ‘no firings would take place in the places where the CHP wins; I give my word of honor.' I hereby call on those who gave their word of honor, those who were to embrace 16 million, to end this cruelty," Kaya stated.

Pointing out that the workers were protesting since Thursday, Külünk asked, "Where are the CHP deputies that were talking about efforts of labor? I invite all AK Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deputies to come here. This is the day when we have to stand by the side of our people. He also noted that there are significant indicators that the municipality's firings could still continue. Külünk gave instructions to list the needs of the worker's children that were going to school in order to meet them.

All three AK Party officials urged İmamoğlu to act with justice while noting that they will continue to support the workers and will closely following the process.