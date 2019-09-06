Turkey increases capacity of refugee camps in N Syria

In order to provide housing for nearly 1 million people who fled from northwestern Syria's Khan Sheikhoun and Hama, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has rolled its sleeves up by increasing the capacities of refugee camps.

Speaking to Doğan News Agency (DHA) yesterday, the head of Kızılay, Kerem Kınık, stressed that half of those displaced people headed toward areas alongside the Turkish-Syrian border and the agency increased the capacity of its 10 refugee camps as well as 30 camps it has been supporting.

He added that Kızılay also provides urgent humanitarian aid for displaced people settled in different regions of Idlib.

"After the U.N. Security Council decision that has provided us a legal basis, the number of aid trucks that we sent inside Syria has reached about 43,000," Kınık said.

Previously on Tuesday, Kınık told Daily Sabah that that there is potentially a huge migration wave that could head toward Europe, crossing Turkish borders, and that Turkey has made its best efforts to access and provide aid including shelter, food, water, sanitation and health care services to the people affected by this humanitarian crisis.

"Given the region is still an active engagement area, we bear a huge humanitarian responsibility because there is almost no international actor except Turkey in the field to provide humanitarian aid," he added.