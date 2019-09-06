Turkey, US hold joint helicopter flight over Syria

The National Defense Ministry Thursday announced that two Turkish and two U.S. helicopters conducted a joint flight over the eastern Euphrates in Syria.

In a statement on social media, the ministry said the joint helicopter flight was part of the first phase of implementations for the establishment of a safe zone in the region.

The first joint reconnaissance flight was carried out with a U.S. helicopter on Aug. 24, said Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar earlier.

Turkish drones carried out surveillance work in the safe zone area last week in preparation for the helicopter flight. Although neither side has revealed details about the center, such as the size of the zone or the command structure of the forces operating there, Akar said: "The command of the center is carried by one U.S. general and one Turkish general." "We have started destroying terrorist positions and targets," Akar added.