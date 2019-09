Explosives planted by PKK terrorists detonated Thursday as a minibus carrying civilians was passing by on road between Turkey's southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır and Muş, near Kulp district, resulting in several deaths and casualties, according to initial reports.

Many medical and gendarmerie teams rushed to the scene of the explosion.

Seven wounded civilians were taken to the Kulp State Hospital, according to Turkish broadcaster NTV.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...