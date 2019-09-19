MHP leader to meet deputies, mayors to determine policy road map

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli is scheduled to meet deputies and mayors, before the beginning of the new executive year, to determine a road map for the party's future policies.

The meeting will also discuss the MHP's strategies and priorities in the new executive year, ahead of new Parliament session on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, party Chairman Bahçeli will continue visiting MHP-controlled municipalities. He is expected to visit his hometown in southern Turkey's Osmaniye, followed by Manisa. After that, he will visit district municipalities to congratulate MHP mayors on their success in the March 31 local elections.

Bahçeli will meet 235 provincial, district and town mayors in Ankara's Kızılcahamam district. The MHP won in one metropolitan municipality, 10 municipalities, 58 metropolitan districts, 78 districts and 89 towns.

The People's Alliance, formed between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the MHP, received 51.6% of the votes and won in more than 700 municipalities in the March 31 local polls.