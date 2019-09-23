Turkey’s first lady meets with women leaders of US Muslim community

Erdoğan heads to US for UNGA with Syria, Patriot purchase on agenda

First lady Emine Erdoğan met with female representatives of the U.S. Muslim community on Sunday in New York, where she is part of a Turkish delegation to the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

Erdoğan spoke to the group of Muslim women, who met Sunday at the New York Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

She said being with the women gave her the feeling of meeting with relatives she hadn't seen in a long time.

Erdoğan spoke out against the rise of racism and anti-Muslim hatred.

"Muslims are mentioned with terrorism, cruelty toward women and war," she said, pointing out the links wrongfully drawn between certain reproachable cultural practices and Islam. She emphasized the need for unity among Muslims.

Inspiration can be drawn from prominent Muslim Americans such as fencing athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad, political activist Malcolm X and boxer Muhammad Ali, Erdoğan said.

Touching specifically on the misrepresented topic of women's rights in Islam, Erdoğan mentioned that in the Islamic Golden Age, which lasted from the 8th century to 14th century A.D., women were involved in every aspect of life as "pioneers" and leaders. She gave the example of the oldest, continually-operating university in the world, which was founded in Morocco by Fatima al-Fihri, an Arab Muslim woman.

"We should follow in these footsteps… We need to tell aloud the value that Islam has added to science and art, and the civilization it has created," Erdoğan said.

The gathering was also attended by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's spouse Hülya Cavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak's spouse Esra Albayrak and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar's spouse Şule Akar.