AK Party to launch training for local organizations

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will establish comprehensive training programs for local party organizations as part of its new period, to be launched during the upcoming congress.

At the party's Central Executive Committee (MYK) meeting, convened by party chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week, the AK Party evaluated the agenda for its 7th congress, which will be launched on Oct. 7.

One of the instructions President Erdoğan gave at the meeting was about holding a comprehensive training program for the local party organizations.

The training programs will run nine months and tell members of local party organizations about the party's values and principles. Social media, personal development, crisis management and resolution will also be part of the training curriculum.

The party has until May 2021 for its seventh ordinary congress; however, the party will not wait until then and is expected to hold a congress in September 2020. The congress will not only elect the leader of the party but also members of the Central Decision and Executive Board, the highest decision-making authority in the party.

From the rejuvenated Central Decision and Executive Board, Central Executive Committee members, who constitute the managerial staff of the party, will be elected.

Founded on Aug. 14, 2001, under the leadership of Erdoğan, the AK Party has become the most successful political party in modern Turkey's political history with successive election victories and for leading reforms that improved the country's democracy and economic standards.

Transforming Turkish politics over the last 17 years, the AK Party has been preparing to lead new reforms that would enable Turkey to reach its 2023 targets.

Only a year after its foundation, the AK Party saw great success in its first general elections, garnering 34.3% of the vote in the Nov. 3, 2002 elections and earning 363 seats in Parliament.

The AK Party has not lost an election since. In the last 17 years under the AK Party administration, Turkey witnessed rapid development in many areas, including economy, democracy, individual liberties and rights, health and educational services in a stable political environment.