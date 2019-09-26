CHP appoints trustees to local party organizations, contradicting previous stance

The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which often criticizes the appointment of state bureaucrats as acting mayors or trustees in place of mayors suspended due to terror links has resorted to a similar method in its local organizations. The party recently appointed trustees for its provincial organization in eastern Turkey's Tunceli. The decision was criticized by the local organization and was taken to court. Earlier, the judiciary had ruled that the CHP's local organization in western Turkey's Eskişehir appoint bureaucrats for 45 days, during the party congress period.

As the CHP deals with the crises in some local party organizations, it is expected to launch the congress period in October, ahead of the ordinary party congress in spring 2020. Many local CHP organizations, including Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, are expected to have single candidates for the position of head of local party organizations, despite criticism from within the party. Earlier last month, the Interior Ministry suspended the mayors Diyarbakır, Van and Mardin metropolitan municipalities on terrorism charges. According to the ministry, Diyarbakır Mayor Ahmet Türk, Mardin's Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı and Van's Bedia Özgökçe Ertan were suspended for supporting terrorism.

They are accused of attending the funerals of PKK terrorists, naming streets or parks after known PKK militants and singing the group's anthem. The ministry also listed a series of charges and ongoing trials against the three mayors.