Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia plan TV channel to fight anti-Islam sentiment

Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia plan on creating an English joint TV channel in order to fight anti-Muslim sentiment, which has been on the rise worldwide.

The decision was taken during a trilateral meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

"Not only news but also broadcasts on the lifestyles and culture of Muslims have to be made on this channel, the economy of Muslim countries has to be introduced, the lives of internationally successful Muslims and that of Muslim heroes who lived in the past have to be told," said Iftikhar Shirazi, the Islamabad bureau chief of the leading Pakistani Dawn News newspaper.

Prime Minister Khan, who indicated that misunderstanding regarding Muslims could be fixed in this way, stated "Misperceptions which bring people together against Islam would be corrected; the issue of blasphemy would be properly contextualized; a series and films would be produced on Muslim history to educate and inform our own people and the world; and Muslims would be given a dedicated media presence." Various journalists supported the decision and perceived it as a good way to tell the world the oppression Muslims face and fight the false idea that Muslims are portrayed as terrorists.