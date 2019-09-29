Turkey needs to increase naval strength after recent events in East Med, Erdoğan says

Recent events in Eastern Mediterranean and around the world have shown that Turkey has to increase its naval strength, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of corvette TCG Kınalıada, Erdoğan thanked the Turkish Navy and everyone involved with the development and production of the warship.

"Recent developments around the world and the Mediterranean Sea have shown us that we have to be much stronger in the seas, just as we are in other areas," the president said.

Erdoğan said Kınalıada would be different than the previously built three corvettes, as it will be equipped with Turkey's first domestic maritime missile ATMACA.

The president said Turkey has become one of the 10 nations to develop, build and maintain a warship using exclusively domestic means.

"We will soon build our own warplanes just as we have built our own UAVs, ATAK helicopters. If they woke the sleeping giant, they will suffer the consequences," Erdoğan said, alluding to F-35 fighter jet dispute between Turkey and the U.S.

The president said Turkey aimed to become self-sufficient in terms of defense needs by 2023.

The construction of TCG Kınalıada Corvette, the fourth vessel of the MILGEM (National Ship) Project's eight-vessel goal, kicked off in 2015. The TCG Kınalıada Corvette, which was merged on the cradle with the constriction of 29 blocks in 20 months, has a length of 99.5 meters (326 feet), a width of 14.4 meters and a displacement of 2,400 tons. A total of 106 personnel will be employed on Kınalıada Corvette, which can reach speeds of 54 kilometers (34 miles) per hour on water.

The construction of all four ships of the ongoing Ada class - named after Istanbul's Princes' Islands - were undertaken by the Istanbul Navy Shipyard Command of Turkish Armed Forces.

Developed by Turkey's major defense contractor, ATMACA is a modern guided anti-ship missile that can be used in any weather, can be effective against fixed and moving targets thanks to its resistance to countermeasures, target update, re-attack, and task cancelation capabilities, and advanced routing system (3D routing).