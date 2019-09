Two Turkish F-16 jets shot down an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that repeatedly violated Turkey's airspace on the Syrian border on Saturday, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The UAV entered Turkish airspace, the Operation Euphrates Shield area of northern Syria and the airspace west of Kilis in southeastern Turkey six times before it was downed at 1:24 p.m. by jets dispatched from Incirlik Air Base, the ministry said.

Kilis gendarmerie members found the debris of the UAV between Çıldıroba military base and Beşiriye temporary housing center.

The ministry shared photos of the downed drone.