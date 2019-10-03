2 soldiers die after patrol vehicle overturns in Turkey's Hatay

An armored vehicle carrying gendarmerie forces overturned in the southern Turkish province of Hatay on Thursday, fatally injuring two specialized sergeants and wounding five others.

The Provincial Gendarmerie Command's vehicle, used for patrols, overturned in the Belen-Amanos Mountains region in the Belen district.

The seven soldiers injured in the accident were taken to the hospital, where two specialized sergeants succumbed to their wounds despite interventions by medical staff.

The five other injured soldiers are in stable condition.