Syrian children continuing their education in Turkey hope for better future

Syrian children who took refuge in Turkey after escaping the civil war in their own country hold on to life and hope through education.

Those who got the opportunity to continue their education in Hatay's Reyhanlı district, near the Syrian border, the dream of returning home in a safe and stable environment.

Some 15,831 Syrian children are continuing their academic studies at schools in Reyhanlı and despite all the bad memories they still cherish the hope of a bright future.

Ahmad Alzamir, a 10-year-old, said he came to Turkey from Idlib with his family when he was 2.

Alzamir said he has only started to understand what happened in Syria and expressed his sorrow. He added that they now live in peace thanks to Turkey's hospitality.

Continuing his education in Reyhanlı, Alzamir said he wants to be a doctor like his father and help children.

"I want children to not suffer and the war in my country to be over so all children can smile," he added.

Halil Fatih, another 10-year-old from Aleppo, expressed his wishes for the civil war to be over.

"Everything is fine here, we can continue our schools. I want to be an engineer in the future and take duty in my own country," he said.

Turkish aid group distributes meals to Idlib residents

Meanwhile, a Turkish humanitarian agency yesterday distributed hot meals to 70,000 residents of Idlib.

Selim Tosun of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) told Anadolu Agency (AA) the meals were distributed among people, who recently migrated from Idlib to the Turkish border.

"The number of civilians migrating toward the Turkish border due to the increasing attacks has risen to over 1 million. Our relief work continues, but there are hundreds of thousands of people who are still victims," Tosun said.

He went on to say that distributing hot meals are important but needs are growing and the victims of the war are waiting for help.

The Istanbul-based İHH has been carrying out aid projects in war-torn Syria since the country's devastating conflict began in 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.